CAPSHAW — East Limestone got off to a hot start and never looked back.
The Indians took control Thursday night, scoring 40 straight points before ultimately defeating Lawrence County 54-13.
"I'm very pleased with how we came out in the first drive. We've talked all year about the need to score on the first drive and set the tempo," said East Limestone head coach Clint Woodfin. "I thought our guys played their best game tonight. We were sloppy at times, but overall we were physical and played very well."
East Limestone opened the scoring with a 17-yard touchdown pass from Landon Cochran to Roman Schrimsher on the first drive. Cochran also had a 29-yard touchdown run, while Demontrae Johnson had a 54-yard scoring run. Kicker Jan Stotz had a pair of 27-yard field goals.
Alexander Mason was the star of the game for the Indians. Mason finished with four touchdowns, a 14-yard run, 6-yard run and two kickoff returns.
Lawrence County's two scores came in the fourth quarter on a 3-yard run from Wyatt Dutton and a 7-yard pass from Jack Boyll to Braylon Dame.
For the Red Devils, Thursday's performance was uncharacteristic after four straight weeks of competitive games.
"I don't know if it was the change of routine playing on a Thursday or the aura of playing here, but it was uncharacteristic of us," said Lawrence County head coach Trent Walker. "Hats off to them; they played a greet game. Our kids competed all night, but as coaches we have to figure out why we weren't ready to play."
East Limestone moves to 2-5 overall and 1-3 in Class 5A Region 8, while Lawrence County falls to 2-6, 0-5.
Woodfin said he believes Thursday's performance is something to build on.
"We've talked a lot about doing your job and fighting," Woodfin said. "These guys haven't felt a win since Central-Florence. Once they believed in what they can do, there's nothing they can't do."
