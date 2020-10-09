CAPSHAW — East Limestone managed to stay undefeated in Class 5A, Region 8 and in the hunt for a region championship by picking up a 45-14 win over county foe Ardmore on Thursday night.
East Limestone scored 28 straight points to break open a 17-14 score and pull away for the win.
Dillon Parris tossed a pair of first-half touchdown passes for East Limestone, finishing the game 10 off 11 passing for 160 yards and three touchdowns. Jordan Gardner rushed 18 times for 154 yards and a score and also had a receiving touchdown.
Conner Harbin and Brody Dunn each had a touchdown for Ardmore.
East Limestone travels to Russellville next week for a battle of the unbeatens, while Ardmore hosts Lee-Huntsville.
