ARDMORE — It was all East Limestone Indians in the finals of the Limestone County Tournament at Ardmore High.
The East Limestone girls went to overtime to beat Elkmont, 48-44. Elkmont advanced to the final with a 39-34 win over Clements on Friday.
The East Limestone boys dominated West Limestone, 64-46. East Limestone advanced to the final with a 66-42 win over Tanner on Friday. West Limestone advanced with a 40-39 win over Clements on Thursday.
East Limestone girls 48, Elkmont 44: The Indians led 16-13 at halftime but saw Elkmont take the lead after three quarters at 31-28.
East Limestone outscored Elkmont 9-6 in the fourth quarter to force the overtime. East outscored Elkmont 11-7 in the overtime.
For East Limestone (13-9) Taylor Farrar led the way with 15 points and seven rebounds. Molly Thompson scored 11 points and had eight rebounds. Riley Carwile had eight points and Tyjah Duncan added seven along with five steals.
For Elkmont (18-9), Tylee Thomas scored 18 and Thea Hamlin had seven.
East Limestone first-year coach Jessica Thompson is familiar with county tournament championships. She won three in her playing career at Brewer. She was the Morgan County Tournament MVP in 2003 and 2004. She also won two Marshall County Tournaments while coaching at Arab.
“We stepped up our defensive pressure after they took the lead in the third quarter,” Thompson said. “The big difference in the fourth quarter and overtime was our free throw shooting.”
East Limestone hit 17 of 29 free throws in the game. Elkmont was good on 10 of 16.
East Limestone boys 64, West Limestone 46: The Indians (10-13) took control of a close game in the second quarter to take a 35-22 halftime lead. The lead was 51-32 after three quarters.
West Limestone (7-16) was the defending boys champion.
Elkmont girls 39, Clements 34 on Friday: The Red Devils opened the game with 17 points in the first quarter. They were up 22-16 at halftime and led 32-18 after three quarters. Clements outscored Elkmont 16-7 in the final period to make it close.
Meredith Christ led Elkmont with 14 points. The Red Devils had 26 turnovers and shot 31 percent from the field.
Clements (11-13) got 12 points each from Taylor Farrar and Jenny Trent.
West Limestone boys 40, Clements 39 on Thursday: Colin Patterson and Easton Smith teamed up for 20 points in the second half as the No. 4 see Wildcats knocked off No. 1 seed Clements.
Clements (14-9) led 20-16 at halftime and 32-29 heading into the fourth quarter. Dylan Patrick led the Colts with 22 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.