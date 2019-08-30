LESTER — East Limestone relied on its running game to grind out a 26-15 win over West Limestone on Thursday on the road. The Indians ran for 194 yards and controlled the clock in the second half.
Running back DJ Davis paced the offense with 65 yards, including a 27-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter that gave East Limestone a 24-point lead.
“It was a tough win. We had to fight through adversity,” Davis said. “My teammates kept pushing me to keep going.”
Having a reliable running game helped East Limestone overcome the mistakes that come with the first game of the season. It also helped the Indians ease in quarterback Isaiah Sutherland.
Sutherland got the nod in the season opener with projected starter Dillon Parris sitting on the sideline with a shoulder injury. The 6-foot, 160-pound junior played his first dose of meaningful game time against the Wildcats.
He completed eight of 14 passes for 119 yards. He tossed a 25-yard touchdown in the first quarter to junior Kollin Swart that opened up the scoring.
“This is a tough ball game for him to come into,” East Limestone coach Jeff Pugh said. “We mainly ran the football. He had trouble throwing it, but he threw the pass he needed to in the beginning of the game to get us up.”
Sutherland extended East Limestone’s lead with a 2-yard run to make it 12-0 in the second quarter. West Limestone didn’t score until midway through the second quarter when it blocked a punt that went through the end zone for a safety.
East Limestone took a 26-2 lead behind touchdowns by Davis and senior Crimson Bivens.
West Limestone then found some life when sophomore CJ Adams found junior River Helms for a 29-yard touchdown. The Wildcats recovered an onside kick that set up another Adams touchdown pass to senior Tyree Hiliare.
It was too late to mount a serious comeback, however, and East Limestone finished with its third straight win over the Wildcats.
West Limestone gets a week off to think about how it will bounce back before hosting Elkmont.
East Limestone’s next game is one that Pugh circled before the season started. The Indians host Madison Academy next Friday. The Mustangs were the only region opponent to beat Pugh’s team last season.
“We did this last year, and we went and played terrible against Madison Academy,” Pugh said. “We have to play better next week to win that game.”
