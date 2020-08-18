There will be a football game at East Limestone on Friday.
It just won’t be what the schedule says or the Indians wanted.
What was scheduled to be a season opener with Guntersville will now be a Cardinal vs. White scrimmage game for coach Jeff Pugh’s team.
“I guess there was a little bit of a misunderstanding,” Pugh said. “I called (Guntersville coach Lance) Reese last Friday to tell him we had several players miss practice (because of the COVID-19 safety protocol) and it might be a problem.
“Fifteen minutes after I get off the phone with him, I find out I’ve got all but one of my players back and we were going to be able to play.”
Pugh said by the time he got back in touch with Reese, Guntersville had declared a win by forfeit over East Limestone and scheduled a game at Locust Fork.
After some discussion between the schools Monday, the two decided the teams would simply agree to not play and there would be no forfeit involved. The Alabama High School Athletic Association had previously ruled that if a team can’t play because of COVID-19, that it must forfeit the game.
“I’m really disappointed for our players,” Pugh said. “They have been working hard and are ready to play this week.”
East Limestone’s season opener is now on Aug. 28 with a home game vs. Mars Hill Bible.
Another football game in Limestone County has apparently dodged being canceled. Elkmont is still on to host Randolph on Friday. Elkmont High is closed all week with all classes being taught virtually after three faculty and 10 students tested positive for COVID-19.
The present schedule for area teams this week has a Thursday schedule featuring Russellville at Decatur, Good Hope at West Morgan and Ardmore at Tanner. Friday’s schedule has Austin at Hartselle, Brewer at Danville, Sulligent at East Lawrence, Clements at Wilson, Randolph at Elkmont and R.A. Hubbard at Sheffield.
The Guntersville at East Limestone game is the third contest scheduled for this week involving area schools that won’t be played. Early last week, Athens canceled a game at Fort Payne. Then late last week Decatur Heritage stepped away from a game at Falkville.
This is not something unique to north Alabama. On Monday, Dothan High declared that due to quarantine it would not be traveling to Hoover for a game on Friday. Dothan and Hoover scheduled that game after their games against Georgia teams were canceled. Also on Monday, a big game in Mobile County called the “Battle of Prichard” between rivals Blount and Vigor was called off because the Blount program is in quarantine.
“I’m afraid we’ll be seeing this happen every week all across the state,” Pugh said. “It’s really frustrating.”
