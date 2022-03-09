CADDO — It's been a fast and exciting start for East Lawrence baseball.
Head coach Tanner Reed's debut season has been highlighted by hot bats, a no-hitter and plenty of crane kicks as his Eagles have gotten off to a 7-1 start.
"It's been a great start, we have a lot of momentum going forward," Reed said. "We're swinging it well, throwing it well and giving our guys a chance to be successful."
So far, the season has been without the hiccups a new coach might expect.
"When you have a new coach and a new approach, that can always throw things into whack," he said. "It can be difficult to adjust to a new coach, but they've bought into the process. Honestly, I'm jacked that they're stepping up and having fun."
Tossing a no-hitter
Coleman Garner, a junior, tossed a no-hitter reached this past Saturday with five scoreless innings in a five-inning, 10-0 win over Southeastern.
"It still just doesn't feel real," Garner said.
Garner struck out nine batters while walking just two. He said he didn't realize how close he was until the final inning.
"It didn't really hit me 'till after the fourth inning," Garner said. "I had walked my second batter and was down 2-0 with two outs and ended up striking the guy out."
"That's when it hit me that I really had a chance to do this."
Flaming hot bats
East Lawrence is also putting up offense. Through 10 games, the Eagles are averaging 10 runs a game and have nine hitters batting over .300.
"Normally early in the season your bats are what lags, so I didn't really expect us to hit as good as we have," Reed said. "Even guys that come off the bench are swinging it well. Nine guys are batting over .300, and I have confidence in each one at the plate."
Getting a double is especially exciting for the Eagles as it gives them the chance to show off their team celebration: the crane kick, popularized by the movie the "Karate Kid" and used recently as a celebration by the University of Alabama football team.
"The crane is definitely our double celebration," Garner said. "It's one of the best celebrations out there."
The Eagles are getting plenty of use out of it. They have hit 19 doubles so far.
Navigating highs and lows
While the 7-1 start is cause for plenty of excitement, Reed isn't letting his team to get caught up in the moment.
"We're hot right now, but we have to understand that in baseball you're going to have good times and bad times," Reed said. "You're going to have struggles, even the bigs do. Taking that adversity when it comes and overcoming it is what's important."
Still, Reed believes his team has the ability to be special, and the 7-1 start has only strengthened that belief.
"I'm an honest coach, and when we came in I told them I thought we could be a pretty good baseball team," said Reed. "I didn't expect us to start the way we have, but the puzzle pieces were always there. It was just about putting them together."
