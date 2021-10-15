CADDO — On a rainy mess of a night, East Lawrence and Phil Campbell met for a hard-fought contest. Unfortunately, someone had to come out on the losing end.
East Lawrence fell to Phil Campbell 36-35 on Friday night, losing in overtime after the Bobcats converted on a 2-point conversion.
“It’s hard to put this into words,” said East Lawrence head coach Sean Holt. “Our guys did everything I asked them to do. They battled to the last play. Someone had to win and someone had to lose, and unfortunately we came out on the losing end.”
Phil Campbell opened with Hudson Hyde breaking free for a 60-yard scoring run on the first play from scrimmage to make it 6-0.
The lead didn’t last for long though as East Lawrence's Bralyn Robinson returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown.
The Eagles added two more touchdowns, both Cayden Rivers runs (one and 14 yards) to take a 21-6 lead, before the Bobcats scored two touchdowns of their own to make it 21-20 at halftime.
In the second half, East Lawrence quarterback Peyton Kelly found Jaylan Smith for an 11-yard score to make it 28-20 going into the final quarter.
Midway through the fourth quarter, after stopping Phil Campbell on fourth and goal, the Eagles were tackled in the end zone for a safety.
That gave the Bobcats new life, and they scored on their next drive to make it 28-28.
“That was huge. I don’t know where that guy came from but it was a big play,” Holt said. “But then again us stopping them on the 2-point try to keep it 28-28 was a big play as well. This game was just full of big plays on both sides.”
East Lawrence had a chance to win just before regulation ended, but Kelly’s heave to Robinson in the end zone fell short.
In overtime, Kelly connected with Dawson Terry for a 10-yard touchdown. However, the Eagles were unable to hold on fourth and goal from the 1, and then Phil Campbell tacked on a game-winning 2-point conversion.
The win secured the No. 2 seed in Class 3A, Region 8 for Phil Camobell, while the loss puts East Lawrence in win-or-go-home mode. The Eagles must win next week at Colbert Heights for a chance at a playoff spot.
“If we beat Colbert Heights, I think we’re in,” Holt said. “I have confidence that we can get it done. If we play next week like we did tonight, I think we'll be just fine.”
