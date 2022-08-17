--
Lay of the land
East Lawrence will be in Class 4A, Region 7 with Brooks, Central-Florence, Deshler, Rogers, West Limestone, West Morgan and Wilson.
--
Head coach
Sean Holt enters his second season at East Lawrence. The Eagles went 3-7 in 2021.
--
Last season
East Lawrence (3-7, 2-4) finished sixth in Class 3A, Region 7.
--
Last three seasons
The Eagles have gone 17-14 under three head coaches: Holt (3-7), Bo Culver (9-2) and James Moore (5-5).
--
Words to grow on
Two years after going 9-2, the best season in school history, the Eagles are going through a rebuilding process with a young roster.
"It's definitely a new group. There's very few left from that team, so it feels like a fresh start," Holt said. "That's part of the cycle of small school football, but it's also part of the excitement. It's a process to get where you need to be, but that's part of the enjoyment."
--
Quarterback
After starting at linebacker in 2021, Walker Letson steps in as the team's quarterback in 2022. After playing six different players at quarterback in 2021, the Eagles are looking for consistency at the position.
"It's important to have that one guy taking the majority of the reps," Holt said. "He's had a good summer and he has experience, just not at quarterback. We want to maximize his potential to be successful."
--
Offense
The Eagles will have to replace their top two offensive weapons from a year ago. Running back Cayden Rivers rushed for 1,112 yards and 11 touchdowns, and receiver Bralyn Robinson caught 33 passes for 600 yards and nine touchdowns. Also gone are Dawson Terry and Peyton Kelly.
Returning will be Jaylon Smith, who saw action at receiver, running back and quarterback in 2021. The Eagles also get Quintez McCoy, another do it all player that makes the move from R.A. Hubbard.
Kameron Pitt will help fill the hole at running back, along with Smith, while Hayden Grubbs will take a bigger role at receiver after getting some reps in 2021.
Along the offensive line, the Eagles will look to Daekwon Burgin, who started at tackle at R.A. Hubbard, to fill the same role at East Lawrence. Timothy Carter, Noah Elms, Tristan Garth all have experience at tackle and center. Holt said they're still working on the guards.
--
Defense
The Eagles lose their leading tackler in Dawson Terry, as well as two other secondary players.
Returning will be Blake Strickland, Tylon Smith and Letson at linebacker, however Holt says they will limit Letson's reps on defense.
On defensive line, Noah Simmons, Brayden Johnson. Ashton Addie and Ashton Robinson all return with experience.
McCoy will start in the secondary with Jeremiah Crayton and Grubbs.
--
Must-see games
With East Lawrence's move to 4A, the Eagles' non-region season opener with Winston County provides an excellent opportunity for a fast start. East Lawrence's late-season rivalry game with West Morgan will be circled as well.
--
Final word
"Winning is a habit, it's not natural in my opinion," Holt said. "People say you learn a lot from losing, but winning is infectious. Once you start you just keep rolling, so those first few games are very important for us."
