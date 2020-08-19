Lay of the land
East Lawrence will compete in Class 3A, Region 8 with Clements, Colbert Heights, Danville, Elkmont, Lauderdale County and Phil Campbell. East Lawrence opens its region schedule against Lauderdale County on Sept. 4. Its first road game in region play will be against Danville on Sept. 18.
The Eagles' non-region games include home games against Sulligent (Friday) and West Morgan (Aug. 28) to start the season. Road games against Hatton (Sept. 25) and Sheffield (Oct. 29) round out the non-region games.
Head coach
Bo Culver comes to East Lawrence after spending one year at Hartselle. The Tigers went 4-7 and made the Class 6A playoffs. Culver previously coached at Deshler, Haleyville and Phil Campbell before heading to Hartselle. He spent three years or less at each stop and has a record of 54-48 in 10 years as a head coach in Alabama.
“I’ve spent individual time with position groups,” Culver said. “Those are things that I haven’t done in the past but have been forced to do right now. It’s been really good as far as getting to know the kids on a more personal level faster.”
Last season
East Lawrence went 5-5 under coach James Moore, winning two games in its region. The Eagles finished fifth in their region and went 3-1 in non-region games. Their five wins were the most since 1997 when they went 7-4 and won the 4A, Area 15 title.
Last three seasons
East Lawrence definitely showed improvement when Moore took over. The Eagles won no games the year before he arrived. They then won two in 2018 and five in 2019. East Lawrence has not been to the playoffs since 2008, when it went 4-7. It is 7-23 in three years.
Words to grow on
“Our ultimate goal is to always build men of character and do things the right way,” Culver said. “We’re going to do that, but we still count wins and losses. If you do that, the goal is always going to be to win every game and win a state title. That’s never going to change.”
Quarterback
Senior Levi Barnes will lead the offense this year. The 5-foot-10 signal caller played some quarterback his sophomore year before breaking his collarbone. Barnes switched positions last season before coming back to quarterback this offseason.
“He’s a very good athlete,” Culver said. “He has a natural wiggle to him. He has things you can’t coach. He is explosive and is the first one at practice almost every single day.”
Offense
East Lawrence returns three starters on the offensive line in seniors Blaine Fagan, Zack Terry and Gabe Terry.
“We have some good size,” Culver said “We also have some guys who have experience. I think we’re doing a good job right now of preparing them to do what we need to do.”
Senior Nate Tucker at 6-foot-1 is going to be a big target for Barnes at wide receiver. Culver said Tucker will be a big part of the offense, which he expects to look similar to the offenses he ran at stops before Hartselle.
“We were probably as different at Hartselle as we’ve been,” he said. “It’s still going to be what we do. Each place is different, though, so you have to cater to the personnel. We will still base out of the spread.”
Defense
Culver pointed to senior Karson Terry as a key player up front for the Eagles. Seniors Juan Lopez and Zachary LeMay will head up the linebacker unit. Senior Neal Blaxton will start at outside linebacker. In the secondary, senior Payton Davenport will lead the group at safety. Junior Dawson Terry will be a strong corner.
Must-see games
A home game against Sulligent, which went 9-3 last season, on Friday to open the season will be a strong test for the Eagles. A rivalry game against West Morgan follows, with the region opener against Lauderdale County occurring the week after.
Final word
“We’re not going to carry the weight of the past 22 years on our back,” Culver said. “We’re going to be worried about this team and this year right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.