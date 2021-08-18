Lay of the land
The East Lawrence Eagles will again be in Class 3A Region 8, along with Clements, Colbert Heights, Danville, Elkmont, Lauderdale County and Phil Campbell. East Lawrence is the defending region champion.
---
Head coach
Sean Holt starts his seventh season as a head coach, his first with the Eagles. In six seasons at Elkmont, he posted a 22-41 with two playoff appearances.
---
Last season
East Lawrence (9-2, 6-0) advanced to the playoff for the first time since 2008. It lost in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs to Saks, 22-15. The Eagles averaged 26 points per game, while their defense gave up just an average of 13.5 points per game.
---
Last three seasons
East Lawrence has gone 16-15 under two head coaches, Bo Culver (9-2) and James Moore (7-13).
---
Words to grow on
East Lawrence is coming off its best season in school history. The Eagles finished 9-2, their first winning season since 1997, and won a regular-season AHSAA championship, also a first since '97.
"I appreciate that there's no pressure," joked Holt, the defensive coordinator the past three seasons. "The first time I became a head coach I probably would have freaked out about that. But now I have confidence knowing that we're going to do what we do.
"This team doesn't have to be that team. This team just has to be the best version of themselves."
---
Quarterback
East Lawrence will turn to senior Isaih Hubbard. Hubbard started a handful of games as a sophomore, but none last season.
"Isaih is a different player than what he was two years ago," Holt said. "Part of it is hunger to be better and prove himself and another part is his maturity. He's had to do a lot of growing up."
Hubbard will take over for Levi Barnes, who threw for 1,028 yards and 13 touchdowns, while also rushing for 687 yards and nine touchdowns.
---
Offense
The offense begins with running back Cayden Rivers. Rivers emerged as a bell cow in the second half of last season, finishing with 634 yards and nine touchdowns. The senior is poised for an even bigger 2021.
The Eagles return their two leading pass catchers in Dawson Terry and Peyton Kelly. They also had two speed threats in sophomore Jaylan Smith and senior Braylen Robinson, a transfer from Austin.
"I think we have the chance to be more dynamic than we've been," Holt said. "We've got guys this year that give us the ability to do things we just haven't been able to do the past few years."
---
Defense
The Eagles will have many new faces this season. Eight starters are gone from a season ago, including all six along the defensive front.
"We lost a lot of guys, and they will be tough to replace because most of them were three-year guys, and they had done such a good job of buying into our system."
Karson Terry had 48 tackles, including 18 for loss with a team-high nine sacks. The trio of linebackers Juan Lopez, Zach Lemay and Neal Blaxton combined for 200 tackles.
---
Must-see games
East Lawrence opens the season against Sulligent, West Morgan and Lauderdale County, all on the road. A 3-0 record during the stretch a season ago — all at home — helped catapult the Eagles to their 9-2 season. A similar mark this year could yield similar results.
---
Final word
"We have a lot of talented guys that are capable of being great players," Holt said. "We're still searching for our identity though, still searching for those guys that can step up and be leaders. Last season was great, but it was last season, we can't expect that just because we were good last year that we will be good this year."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.