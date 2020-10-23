TRINITY — Cayden Rivers rushed for a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns as East Lawrence broke open a 15-15 tie to wrap up Class 3A, Region 8 play with a 31-15 win over Colbert Heights on Thursday.
The Eagles finished region play with a perfect 6-0 record and sit at 8-1 heading into next week's regular season finale at Sheffield.
East Lawrence took the lead for good when Colbert Heights snapped the ball out of the end zone for a safety with 11:51 to play in the game. Rivers scored on runs of five and 36 yards to put the game out of reach.
After a scoreless first quarter, Levi Barnes gave East Lawrence a 6-0 lead with a three-yard touchdown run with 8:55 to play in the opening half. Colbert Heights sandwiched a pair of touchdowns around a 25-yard field goal by Zac Shelton to take a 12-9 lead into halftime.
Barnes connected with Nate Tucker on a 51-yard touchdown pass early in the third quarter before Colbert Heights tied the game at 15 with a 26-yard field goal in the final minutes of the third.
Barnes finished the game 7 of 12 passing for 123 yards and the touchdown. He rushed for 82 yards and a score on 16 carries. Rivers had 73 rushing yards on 11 carries.
