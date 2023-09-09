The East Lawrence Eagles fell to the Rogers Pirates 36-28 Friday.
“Man, we can't keep letting East Lawrence beat East Lawrence. We’ve already got another team we are playing that’s trying to beat us. So we don’t need to double team ourselves,” head coach of the Eagles Mac Hampton said.
East Lawrence started off area play with more to be desired. Rogers’ quarterback Ticer Hil started off the Pirates drive and ran through the Eagles defense to score, with a failed 2-point conversion.
An interception and collection of false-start penalties stopped East Lawrence early on.
Rogers’ Christian Hardnett caught a screen pass and rushed into the end zone with the two-point conversion fell short, 12-0 Rogers.
A quick three-and-out from the Pirates was followed by a big reception from the Eagles' Jaylan Smith to put them in the red zone. Quarterback Brylan White delivered the 11-yard touchdown punch to Keshaun Kingston. Kameron Pitt ran through multiple Pirates to get the 2-point conversion, to make it 8-12 Rogers.
The East Lawrence defense got the stop in the red zone and forced a punt. The Eagles then made their way up their field but turned it over on their own seven.
“Yeah, we fought sometimes but we made mistakes at the wrong time,” Hampton said. “The times we fought and made big plays didn’t supersede the mistakes.”
Brandon Williams picked up the second Eagle touchdown with a 30-yard reception. A failed 2-point conversion made it 14-12 with one minute left.
An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the Eagles put Rogers in the East Lawrence red zone. Hardnett caught a 10-yard pass for the Pirates touchdown. Woods then ran in for the 2-point conversion with 30 seconds left in the half.
The Eagles fumbled on the next kick off and Rogers made a 14-yard field goal to finish off the half 23-14, Rogers.
Jaylan Smith started off an electric third quarter for both teams with a 60-yard touchdown rush, the Eagles fell short of the 2-point conversion. Rogers led by a point, 23-22.
A fumble recovery from Kameron Pitt on the next drive placed East Lawrence in the Pirates' red zone. Williams capped off the 30 yard drive with a touchdown reception. No two-point conversion saw the Eagles take the lead 28-23.
Rogers’ Brodie Chandler caught a 30-yard touchdown reception to reclaim the lead on the next drive. A failed 2-point conversion attempt made the score 28-29 Rogers to end the third quarter.
“They’ve got to realize we are not just out there yelling and screaming at them. They’ve got to see it, we've got to polish it up.” Hampton said.
Woods dove into the end zone to finally stop the Eagle rally. An extra point saw the game finish at 28-36, a Rogers win.
Next week they continue Region 7 play against Deshler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.