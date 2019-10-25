TRINITY — Nate Tucker returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown and Peyton Kelly added a 30-yard touchdown run as East Lawrence fell to Westminster Christian 31-18 in the Class 3A, Region 8 finale for both teams Friday.
Westminster Christian struck first, scoring on a 27-yard touchdown pass midway through the second quarter.
Tucker returned the ensuing kick for a score, tying the game at 7-7.
Westminster scored a pair of touchdowns to push the lead to 21-7 at the half and a 25-yard field goal by East Lawrence’s Zac Shelton trimmed the lead to 21-10 midway through the third.
Westminster pushed the lead to 31-10 before Kelly’s score with less than two minutes to play. Kelly finished with 39 yards on six carries. Dylan Hunter led East Lawrence with 95 yards rushing on 22 carries.
East Lawrence (4-5, 2-4) wraps up the season next week at R.A. Hubbard.
Thursday's games
Fairview 55, Danville 14: Luke Nail passed for 92 yards, including a 26-yard touchdown to Jake Waddell, as Danville wrapped up Class 4A, Region 7 play with a road loss on Thursday.
Cameron Moore ran for 80 yards on 18 carries for the Hawks. Tanner Colburn had a 2-yard touchdown run. Fairview outgained the Hawks 550-243 in total offensive yards and forced four turnovers.
Danville (5-5, 4-3) finishes the season as the number four team in Region 7 and will open the playoffs in two weeks at Region 8 champion Deshler.
Madison County 42, Ardmore 7: Brayden Hillis had a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to account for Ardmore’s only score Thursday night.
Hillis, Ardmore’s quarterback, completed 7 of 14 passes for 84 yards to go along with the rushing touchdown.
Ardmore (2-7, 0-7 in Class 5A, Region 8) wraps up the season next Friday against West Limestone.
