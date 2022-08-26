CADDO — The East Lawrence Eagles took a tough loss Friday in their season opener.
The Eagles were no match for Winston County's powerful run game, and they fell 40-15 to the Yellow Jackets.
"We've got to figure out how to be a tougher team," said East Lawrence head coach Sean Holt.
East Lawrence opened the scoring on the first drive when quarterback Walker Letson scrambled and found Quintez McCoy for a 71-yard touchdown strike to give the Eagles a 7-0 lead.
Winston County answered quickly, rushing downfield to make it 8-7. Another touchdown run would make it 16-7 Yellow Jackets.
The Eagles had a chance to cut the lead just before halftime when they pushed inside the 10-yard line, but a fumble ended the scoring threat.
"We had opportunities. It was only 16-7 at half, and we should've scored one more time," Holt said. "If we could have done some things like we've worked on, we might've even been in the lead, but at least 16-14 at half."
In the second half, the Yellow Jackets took control, gashing East Lawrence on the ground to the tune of three long touchdown drives.
"It wasn't anything scheme-wise they did. They were just more physical," Holt said. "I'm not calling any of our kids out by no means, but football is a hard game. We have to learn to be more physical."
East Lawrence scored once more when Kameron Pitt rumbled for a 10-yard touchdown run.
The Eagles were shorthanded in the second half, playing without quarterback Letson and star athlete Jaylan Smith, but Holt didn't make excuses.
"I don't know how much it affected us. In the second half, we didn't have the ball that much," Holt said. "Maybe it affected us because we couldn't sustain drives, but we just couldn't figure out how to get a stop."
East Lawrence will open region play next Friday on the road at Deshler.
