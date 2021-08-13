TRINITY — Two years ago, Isaih Hubbard made his first start at quarterback for the East Lawrence Eagles. Just a sophomore at the time, Hubbard helped lead the Eagles to a 9-7 win over rival Hatton. The win served as a catalyst as the team finished the season winning four of its last six games.
Fast forward two years later and Hubbard is preparing to start at quarterback for the first time since that season.
Last season, previous head coach Bo Culver opted to go with senior Levi Barnes at quarterback. The Eagles went on to finish the season 9-2, the best season in the school's history.
Hubbard, meanwhile, was relegated to playing defense, a change he admits was tough to handle.
"There was a time where I almost quit," Hubbard said. "I had friends and family that really had to talk me into sticking it out."
Hubbard ended up taking the advice and it paid dividends as he played a huge part in a defense that surrendered just 16.5 points per game.
Perhaps Hubbard's biggest play of the season came in the second game, against West Morgan, when he scooped and scored a fumble for the game-winning touchdown in 21-18 victory. That win, just like the previous year over Hatton, served as a catalyst for the rest of the season.
Hubbard ended his junior season with five interceptions, two defensive touchdowns and two punt returns for touchdowns.
Now Hubbard returns as the team's quarterback and this time he says he's a different player.
"I'm definitely not the same guy I was two years ago," Hubbard said. "The biggest change has been my maturity. It's helped me understand the game better, which will help me be a better leader for the team."
Prior to last season it wasn't just the on-the-field challenges that Hubbard was struggling with. There were off-the-field challenges as well. Hubbard found out he was soon going to be a father.
"You have to grow up fast," Hubbard said. "Life is about lessons and everything happens for a reason. I know that wouldn't have happened if it wasn't going to teach me something, so I just take it as a blessing."
Hubbard welcomed his son to the world this past offseason, and has spent the past several months adjusting to life as a dad and a high school athlete.
He says he's learned a lot from being a parent and that has made him a better player.
"It's really helped me because before I had him I was always the immature one," said Hubbard. "Now I think it's helped me be more mature and has helped me grow as a leader."
East Lawrence will open the season next Friday at Sulligent. Hubbard says he's looking forward to finally taking snaps at quarterback again.
"I'm really excited about it," he said. "Last year we had that great season, now I get to be the guy to go out there and try and help us have an even better one."
Knowing he will have a little man in the sidelines cheering him on makes it that much sweeter.
"Just knowing that my son will be there watching me, knowing I'll get to go hug and kiss him after each game, that will be a great feeling," Hubbard said.
