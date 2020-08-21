TRINITY — The rain could pour all it wanted, but it wasn’t going to dampen the mood at Eagle stadium Friday night.
New East Lawrence coach Bo Culver couldn’t have asked for a better debut, and his Eagles defeated Sulligent, 41-12.
Once the cobwebs were shaken off, the Eagles put on a dominating display, turning what looked like a close game into a blowout.
“We didn’t play well at the beginning. We lost our head a little at the start,” Culver said. “But our guys settled in and really did a great job of turning things around. Isiah Hubbard sparked us with a punt return, and after that the offense and defense played lights out. I’m really proud of the way our guys performed tonight.”
It wasn’t easy at first. The Eagles' offense went backward, and an interception plus three personal foul penalties allowed visiting Sulligent to score an early touchdown for a 6-0 lead.
But when East Lawrence needed big plays, it relied on its playmakers. Speedy junior Isiah Hubbard grabbed a punt and returned it for a touchdown to give the Eagles a 7-6 lead.
On their next offensive possession, East Lawrence quarterback Levi Barnes carried the ball three times for 43 yards and a score.
“My offensive line did a great job of blocking for me that drive, and it really opened things up,” Barnes said. “After that the game just slowed down for me. I got the jitters out of the way and just had a lot more confidence.”
After that, Barnes threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Nate Tucker and added another rushing score of 17 yards. Cayden Rivers also scored on a short run just before halftime and added another 35 yard score late in the third.
By the time lightning forced a pause in play during the third quarter, East Lawrence led 34-12.
The Eagles got their first season-opening win since 2010 and started the Bo Culver era at East Lawrence with a victory. They will carry that momentum into next week when they host West Morgan for the first Battle of Trinity Mountain since 2017.
“After Week 1, half the teams are undefeated and half the teams are winless, and we’re happy to be a part of that undefeated group,” Culver said. “West Morgan is a great team, so we’re going to evaluate the film and be ready because obviously we have some things we have to work on. We’re excited about the momentum this win gives us, but we can’t be satisfied.”
The last time East Lawrence and West Morgan met, it was a lopsided win for the Rebels.
“The last time we played they embarrassed us,” Barnes said. “We’re ready to show them we’re not the old East Lawrence anymore.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.