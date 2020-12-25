TRINITY — Overcoming obstacles is part of the job for high school football coaches.
There probably aren’t many coaches who had to overcome the obstacles that Bo Culver went through in his first season at East Lawrence.
A delayed start to preparing for the season only made the final results even more special. The Eagles (9-2) set a school record for victories in route to the program’s first winning season and region championship since 1997. It was the school’s first playoff appearance since 2008.
Culver is The Daily’s Class 1A-4A Coach of the Year. He’s the first coach or player from East Lawrence to receive an All-Area honor from The Daily.
East Lawrence named Culver head coach in early March. He came to lead the program after one season at Hartselle. Before that he was at Deshler for two seasons and led the Tigers to the 4A state championship game in 2018.
Before Culver could meet with his new team at East Lawrence, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and schools were shut down. The first team meeting didn’t come until June 8, the first day that workouts were allowed.
“Before June 8, I honestly didn’t know what we had,” Culver said. “I didn’t even know how many seniors we would have. We had 17 and that’s a pretty big number for a small school.
“I knew we had lost a pretty good quarterback and the top running back from last year. That’s a pretty big loss in high school football.”
Culver found his answer for quarterback and running back in one person: senior Levi Barnes. Barnes threw for 1,028 yards and 14 touchdowns and rushed for 712 yards and 11 touchdowns.
“He was a leader right from the start of workouts,” Culver said. “He didn’t miss a day. When we were off the week of July 4th, he was still there every day working out in the weight room.”
Culver has been a head coach for 10 years with a 63-50 record at five schools.
“Playing for a state championship at Deshler was special,” Culver said, “but coming to East Lawrence and having the school’s first winning season in 22 years and winning a region championship really tops that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.