Taking the field for the first time in your senior season is always a special moment, but for East Lawrence linebacker Zach Lemay, it will be bittersweet.
Lemay will be playing his senior year without having his mom in the stands. She died in 2017 due to complications from cancer.
"We laid her to rest in July before my ninth grade year," Lemay said. "It was tough. I miss her every day."
Lemay couldn't find enough good adjectives when describing just how special his mother was.
"She was one of the sweetest, kindest people you would ever meet. She always had a smile on her face and was always willing to go out of her way to help other people," he said. "Her memory is what makes me who I am today."
It wasn't until Lemay made the move from Lawrence County High to East Lawrence High that he began to recover from his loss.
Having grown up in the East Lawrence community before going to Lawrence County High, Lemay said it was like a homecoming.
"It felt just like I was coming home," he said. "But it was a new atmosphere and a bunch of new people. Moving here was a fresh start.
"I had grown so accustomed to having her in the stands while I was at Lawrence County. Coming back to East Lawrence was almost like having a clean slate."
Lemay made a big impact in his first season as an Eagle. He, Juan Lopez and Neal Blaxton formed a devastating linebacker corps. The trio anchored a stout East Lawrence defense that helped the Eagles finish 5-5, their first non-losing season since 1997.
Now with a new coach in Bo Culver and 18 returning seniors, there are a lot of expectations for the Eagles to have an even better season in 2020.
That kind of pressure is something that is unfamiliar in the East Lawrence community, but it has added to the hunger the team has to bring success to a community that is starving for it.
"We have a lot of pressure on us this season, more than we had last year and definitely more than this team has had in a long time," said Lemay. "But I know that there are so many guys on this team, not just me or the other linebackers, that are just as hungry and just as driven to have that success."
And while Lemay works with his teammates to bring that success, he knows he will always have his mother right there with him.
"I wear her initials on my wrist tape every Friday night," he said. "Knowing you have that person you're playing for, it motivates me. Not just on Friday nights, but every day."
Lemay is determined to bring a winning season to East Lawrence, and it will be the memory of his mother that helps him get there.
"I watched my mom go through so much pain and suffering in her battle with cancer," he said. "But she never quit, so I can't quit either."
