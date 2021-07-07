The East Lawrence Eagles didn't have to go far to find their next head football coach.
Sean Holt, who has served as the team's defensive coordinator for the past three seasons, will step up to the head role after previous head coach Bo Culver resigned a few weeks ago.
Holt had been working as the team's interim head coach in the weeks since Culver's departure, but now the move has been made official.
"We are extremely pleased that Coach Holt will be taking on the role as our new head coach," said East Lawrence Principal Ron Rikard. "He has been an invaluable member of our team the past three seasons. Our players love him, and we believe he can continue the success we've built in recent seasons."
Holt has anchored what has been an impressive defense for East Lawrence. Under his guidance, the Eagles have improved from 34 points per game given up in 2018, his first season, to 22 in 2019. In 2020 the Eagles gave up an average of 15 points in nine games, while holding five teams to under 15 points.
This will be Holt's second stint as a head coach. He previously coached at Elkmont from 2011-16. While there he led the Red Devils to just their fourth season of eight or more wins in school history. He also took them to two of their nine playoff appearances dating back to 1960.
Holt will inherit an East Lawrence team coming off their best season in school history. In 2020 the Eagles went 9-2 while securing their first winning season since 1997, as well as winning their first region championship and hosting their first playoff game.
Thanks to a strong core of returning players, expectations are even higher this year.
"We have a lot of good players coming back, and we've added some really good assistant coaches," Rikard said. "Under Holt's guidance, we feel we can have a great season."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.