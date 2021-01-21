Boys
Isiah Hubbard, East Lawrence
Hubbard had a game-high 17 points in an area win over Colbert Heights. "Usually he guards other teams' best players so he plays both ends and has really played well lately," East Lawrence coach Baine Garner said. "He can play inside and out ... rebounds well, defends well. He's our leading scorer."
Girls
Masyn Marchbanks, Hartselle
Marchbanks scored 33 points in a win over Muscle Shoals. "Masyn and her teammates shot the ball really well during the game," Hartselle coach Gary Orr said. "She did a good job of shot selection and had six assists for the game. Masyn and her teammates played really well defensively also.”
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Decatur’s Kobe Johnson, Hartselle’s Brody Peebles and Austin’s Quincy Crittendon, Girls: Lindsay Lane’s Madelyn Dizon, Hatton’s Kamie Kirk and Lawrence County’s Sadie Thompson.
