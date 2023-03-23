CADDO — Mac Hampton said the feeling was surreal.
When he got the call that he would be the new head football coach of East Lawrence High School, he couldn't believe it.
"It was one of those moments where you ask yourself, is this real?" Hampton said. "Ever since the job came open, the suspense just kept building. To finally get that call, it was an amazing feeling."
"I know there were several other very qualified candidates, so I don't take it for granted," he added.
Being named head coach is an awesome feeling for any coach, but for Hampton, it was extra special. That's because he is a graduate of East Lawrence High.
"From the time I started playing football in 1987 until I went to Alabama A&M, I never wore anything but black and gold," Hampton said. "There's just no place like home. To be back and have those colors back on again, it's like coming full circle."
The day his hiring was approved by the Lawrence County school board also happened to be his birthday, making it that much sweeter.
"That might be the best birthday present I've ever gotten in my 43 years of living," he said.
Hampton was promoted to the head coaching job after spending last season as an assistant under Sean Holt, who stepped down after two seasons as head coach. Prior to that, Hampton was the head coach of the now closed R.A. Hubbard High School. In six seasons with the Chiefs he went 26-27 with three playoff appearances.
Hampton was actually a finalist for the East Lawrence job prior to his time at Hubbard, but the timing didn't work out. However, he says the time at other places has better prepared him for the job.
"I'm glad that I was able to be a head coach before I came here. I'm not the same coach that I was then," Hampton said. "Being a head coach, I've experienced a lot of bumps and bruises. It seemed tough at the time, but I wouldn't take anything for my journey."
When the job became open, Hampton received plenty of support from both the East Lawrence community, as well as the R.A. Hubbard community, which now has many students at East Lawrence.
"Anytime you receive support, it's a good thing. That shows that people believe in you, and I don't take it for granted," Hampton said. "All I can say is I'm thankful for it and I hope they continue to support us as we work to build this thing back up. All that we want is success."
--
Recipe for success
By taking the East Lawrence, Hampton knows he faces a tall task.
In 2020 the Eagles went 9-2 with a region championship, which is the school's only winning season since 1997, which coincidentally was Hampton's senior year. In 2021 East Lawrence dipped back down to 3-7 and last year, the team's first season in 4A since 2010, the Eagles went 0-10.
Getting the team back on track will be no overnight task.
"It's going to take pure 100% hard work," Hampton said. "It's like putting together a puzzle. We know what the picture looks like, we just have to put it all together."
"My first year at Hubbard we went 2-8, but every team we played, their coach said it wasn't the same Hubbard. The next year we went 8-2. That's the kind of result I hope we can have," Hampton added.
The road toward rebuilding will be easier than it has been in the past. In November of 2020, the school board approved state-of-the-art athletic facilities for each of the system's high schools. Earlier this spring, those facilities finally opened.
"When I started at Hubbard, the weight room wasn't where it needed to be," Hampton said. "In order to build success, you need the right resources. To walk into something like this, it's amazing."
Hampton said since he was announced as head coach he has hit the ground running. He believes he's the best person available that can get the job done.
"Why not me? That's what I keep telling myself," Hampton said. "Every day I'm constantly racking my brain for ideas on how we can be a better program. I truly believe we have what it takes to be successful."
