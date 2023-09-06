Coming into the season, new East Lawrence High head coach Mac Hampton had to look in unconventional places to find his new quarterback.
Enter Brylan White.
White played center for the Eagles last year, but now, the junior has stepped up to lead the offense from behind the line instead of in it.
“Last year when I was an assistant, I never really did pay it any attention because it wasn’t my call anyway. So, I just decided to give him a try because he looks the part. He’s tall and he’s built good,” Hampton said. “How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time. With it being his first time as a varsity quarterback, we don’t expect him to go out there and play like a fifth-year college senior, but he’s doing his part.
“He throws the ball well, especially for a kid that never really played quarterback. It was one of those things: The kids kept saying ‘Brylan can throw the ball, Brylan can throw the ball.’”
The Eagle’s jamboree game allowed White to experience his first game reps at his new position. He said his time on the line has helped his pocket presence.
“Practices are completely different. It’s been a complete change from going to hitting every day to really not getting touched at practice. I'm really kind of missing that,” White said. “During the jamboree game, I would line up and I’d look at the D-line just like when I was at center. Like how on the line, you’ve got to know where your blocking assignment is, I just read the D-line to see where the pressure will be coming from when I’m in the pocket.”
White has been playing football since he was 5 and has been playing on the line since he was 8 years old. However, his passion for athletics doesn’t stop there. On top of football, he also pitches for the baseball team and plays center/power forward on the basketball team. He said his parents have a lot to do with that.
“I appreciate my parents for everything they do for me. I wouldn’t be here without them giving me everything they’ve gave me,” White said. “They’re the reason I play sports. Me and my dad used to sit and watch sports all the time, so that made me intrigued.”
Even though he just accepted his position at QB, he said has been practicing quarterback responsibilities since his time in high school.
“At home I’ll set up drills in the yard and just work on footwork stuff. I’ll throw to my brother who is on the team as back-up center,” White said. “Then, when they're in the facility, I’ll set up the ladder to work on presence in the pocket and stuff like that.”
White said that time practicing caught the attention of the coaches.
“Last year, I was talking to Coach Reed, who was the offensive coordinator last year and I said, ‘Coach I could throw for JV if you wanted me to’ and he let me throw a little bit and seen that I could throw,” White said. “This year, Coach Mac seen something in me and just decided to put me in the position.”
That something could have been the gains White made over the offseason. He said his squat max increased 40 pounds, his bench press max increased by 20 pounds, and he has grown 2 inches over the summer; he now stands at 6-foot-3, according to White.
“He’s really turned more into a student of the game for sure," Hampton said. "Now, when you’re at the quarterback you’ve got to know what everybody does and with him playing on the line, he knows how the line operates. So now he have just got to put that with what the other guys are doing. Whether it’s a running play or a pass play, he’s got to know who’s running what routes. In the worst-case scenario, he’s the quarterback. If somebody’s wrong he’s got to make them right.”
He said he has been telling White that they need him to be consistent in order to be competitive this season because, “Being able to throw the ball doesn’t always mean you can throw the ball."
“I told him yesterday, I said ‘I want you to get good enough to where, if you see something on the field you can audible it, make a check. This is the defensive formation they are giving us, if we run this play it might work but if we run that play, I know it will work,’” Hampton said.
Hampton said White accepts that coaching well and is always thinking of the team first. White said the past two losing seasons have prepared him for this one.
“I hate losing, but it’s one of those things that taught me how not to be a sore loser. I kind of know how to lose with my head held high even as bad as it stings,” White said. “It just makes me want to come into this season fighting harder. A bunch of the guys in the locker room know that’s how I feel, and they feel the same way.”
Last Friday, White and the Eagles came back to Lawrence County 1-0 with a win over the the Winston County Yellowjackets, their first since October of 2021.
This week they open up region play at home against Rogers, a team that last year went on to place third in region 7 and then to the playoffs.
