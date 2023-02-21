HANCEVILLE — The East Limestone Indians found out Monday night that one bad quarter can make all the difference.
Facing off against Pleasant Grove in the semifinals of the Class 5A girls Northwest Regional, East Limestone outscored the Spartans in three of four quarters. However, a bad second quarter in which the Indians were outscored 19-4 resulted in a 57-49 loss.
"It's disappointing. We did a great job every quarter, but that second quarter really got us," East Limestone coach Jessica Thompson said. "Some shots didn't fall and we got a few charge calls. It played with our head, we started playing hesitant and it showed."
East Limestone (19-10) led 16-14 after the first quarter, but trailed 33-20 at halftime. The Indians fought uphill the rest of the way.
Senior Shauna Fletcher led East Limestone with 18 points, while Tyjah Duncan added 11. Tanya Smith led Pleasant Grove with 24 points. The Spartans shot 56%.
Despite the loss, Thompson said she was encouraged by the season's outcome.
"Getting here to Wallace is not something that's common at East Limestone," Thompson said. "This is only my second year here and I feel like we laid a foundation and set a new standard."
East Limestone was making its fourth girls regional appearance, and the Indians made the regional finals in 2021 and 1998.
Pleasant Grove (21-10) will play either Jasper or Madison Academy at 12:30 p.m. Thursday for the regional championship. Jasper and Madison Academy face off in their semifinal at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The 5A regional semifinals were split over two days as a result of the inclement weather that altered the regional schedule last week.
The Spartans are in a regional championship game for the second straight year and third time in five seasons. Each previous regional final appearance has ended with a runner-up finish. Pleasant Grove has never reached the state girls semifinals.
On Monday, Pleasant Grove's second-quarter outburst included a stretch of 14 consecutive points that turned a 19-18 lead into a 33-18 advantage. In that five-minute span, the Indians were 0-for-7 from the field.
