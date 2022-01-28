The East Limestone boys and girls teams sit in third place after the first day of competition at the state tournament in Gadsden.
The East Limestone boys, who are the 1A-5A defending state champions, rolled a combined score of 2,439 on Thursday. East Limestone sits behind Etowah (2,683) and American Christian (2,464). East’s Bryant Story rolled a 587 to put him at third in the individual competition.
The East Limestone girls had a combined score of 1,891. That puts them in third behind American Christian (2,015) and Marbury (1,993). East’s Arianna Fox was third at 474. Abigail Mason came in at seventh with a 432.
Both teams are No. 3 seeds in today’s team competition, which begins at 10 a.m. It will be televised live over the AHSAA TV Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.