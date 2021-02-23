HANCEVILLE — On a beautiful day outside that offered a glimpse of the warmth of spring, the East Limestone girls experienced a chilling cold inside that ended their basketball season.
Mae Jemison beat East Limestone, 56-51, in the Northwest Regional Class 5A championship game Tuesday afternoon at Wallace State.
East Limestone led 43-38 after three quarters and appeared to be gaining momentum for a run to secure the program’s first trip ever to the state tournament, but it was not to be.
The Indians scored just eight points in the fourth quarter and only six points in the final six minutes.
“It was like there was a lid on the basket,” East Limestone coach Josh Davis said. “We had what I thought were some good looks, but we just couldn’t get the ball to fall our way.”
Tuesday’s game was the fourth meeting between the two Area 16 rivals. Mae Jemison (21-8) won all four.
The key to this meeting, like the previous three, was how well East Limestone (13-16) could handle Mae Jemison’s full-court pressure. Turnovers were telling. The Indians finished the game with 29. They hit only 20 of 57 field goal attempts for 35 percent. The turnover total pretty much nullified East’s huge advantage in rebounding at 55-27.
“Unfortunately, we left a lot of points out there,” Davis said. “I think we just got tired at the end.”
Because of the weather delays from last week, both teams had to play regional semifinal games Monday. Both traveled to the Birmingham area for big wins. The travel mixed in with the quick turnaround time was not good for either team.
Mae Jemison had just 16 field goals in the game. A big advantage for the Jaguars was with 3-point field goals of seven to one for East Limestone. Mae Jemison also had a free throw advantage of 17 to 10. The Jags hit 13 of 20 in the fourth quarter.
The game meant the end of the career of East Limestone’s Jirah Rogers. The three-time All-State selection, who has signed with UAH, had 21 points and 13 rebounds. Teammate Bryanna Johnson had six points and 14 rebounds.
“I just can’t say enough for what Jirah has meant to our program,” Davis said. “The same is true for all our seniors (Reagan Embrey, Brielle Young and Vanessa Lopez).”
Saniah Parker led Mae Jemison with 21 points, eight rebounds and seven steals. Lesiah Rogers had 15 points.
Mae Jemison advances to the state tournament semifinals to play Charles Henderson of Troy on Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Bill Harris Arena. Due to construction at the BJCC, the Class 5A girls state tournament is being played at the Harris Arena located next to the CrossPlex.
