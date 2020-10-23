SYLVANIA — East Limestone fell short in their fourth-quarter comeback as Sylvania managed to hang on for the 43-40 win Friday night.
Trailing 30-25 with 5:16 remaining in the game, Kollin Swart punched it in from three yards out to put the Indians back on top. The Wildcats answered on the next possession to regain the lead when Sawyer Hughes connected with Braiden Thomas on an 84-yard pass for the score.
East Limestone responded when Dillon Parris found a gap and scampered 29 yards for a touchdown with 1:43 left. But Sylvania got the final score of the night with 27 seconds left to seal the win.
Parris finished the night rushing nine times for 116 yards and two touchdowns for the Indians. Jordan Gardner also contributed with 22 carries for 146 yards and one touchdown.
East Limestone finishes its regular season with a 6-3 record. The Indians are off next week before opening postseason play Nov. 6.
