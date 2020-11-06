CAPSHAW — It was survive and advance Friday night in Capshaw. Unfortunately, for East Limestone, they came up on the short end, falling to Parker 35-21.
The Indians struggled to get anything to stick offensively through three quarters. All three of their touchdowns came in the final period of play.
Kollin Swart accounted for two of those, one a two-yard run, and the other a 28-yard pass from Dillon Parris. Jordan Gardner accounted for the other from 14 yards out.
East Limestone ends the season at 6-4.
