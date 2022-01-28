East Limestone’s bid for state championships fell short Friday
The East Limestone boys and girls teams were both eliminated in the team competition in Gadsden.
East Limestone’s girls advanced to the finals before falling to American Christian, 4-2. East Limestone beat Bayshore Christian, 4-3, in the quarterfinals and Beauregard in the semifinals, 4-2.
The East Limestone was led by Arianna Fox and Abigail Mason.
The East Limestone boys, who were the 1A-5A defending state champions, were eliminated in the quarterfinals by West Point, 4-2. American Christian beat Etowah, 4-3, to win the state championship.
Leading the East Limestone boys was Bryant Story.
