HUNTSVILLE — East Limestone hoped to build on a school-record winning season with a state title.
However, Indian Springs took control early and blanked the Indians 5-0 in Friday's Class 4A-5A state girls soccer final at Huntsville's John Hunt Soccer Complex.
East Limestone finished the season 20-4 to set a school record for wins in a season.
"Up until tonight they went on a 15-game winning streak," East Limestone coach Blake Tucker said. "They're upset about the second place, but the truth is I am so proud of these girls. They're an amazing group of athletes, and they have worked together. They have bonded. They're friends. They take care of each other. They don't fight or bicker. It's an amazing group of girls.
"This is the only public school that made it to the (Class 4A-5A) final four, and we made it to the championship game," Tucker added. "The rest were private schools. That's an accomplishment, too, for a public school to get here."
Norah Roller led Indian Springs (18-3-2) with three goals as the school claimed its third girls' title. Indian Springs also won in 2003 and 2005.
"There's not enough adjectives I can use to describe what a great player she is," Indian Springs coach Justin Pino said of Roller. "And not just a great player but a great person. She's a team leader. She's a captain for a reason. She's worked hard this entire season. She just scores goals left and right."
Beth Scarborough and Chloe Williams had a score apiece.
"We came out strong and were able to keep it on," Pino said. "We scored in the first couple of minutes and kept the pressure up, and I'm so proud of these girls. It's huge for our fans and our school, for the families. I'm super excited for them."
Scarborough opened the scoring about two minutes into the contest. Roller added two more scores with 26:03 and 19:21 left in the first half as Indian Springs led 3-0 at intermission.
Williams tacked on a goal with 33:31 remaining in the game, and Roller's third score occurred with 6:24 to go in regulation.
Tucker projects next season's team to also have championship potential even with senior starters keeper Emma Hines, defender Aleah Sanderson and midfielder Ryleigh Black graduating.
"Moving forward we're going to have an extremely strong team," Tucker said.
