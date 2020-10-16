RUSSELLVILLE — In a battle of the unbeatens in Class 5A, Region 8, it was Russellville that came out on top, as East Limestone fell 35-19 on the road Friday night.
Russellville had 319 total yards of offense on the night. They managed to hold the Indians to 186.
Jordan Gardner, Jedidiah Sutherland and Kollin Swart had touchdowns for East Limestone.
The Indians (6-1) travel to Sylvania next Friday night to close out their regular season.
