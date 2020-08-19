Lay of the land
The Indians are back in Class 5A, Region 8, but the region has a new look. Ardmore and Brewer are the only region rivals from the last two years returning. Madison Academy, Madison County and Scottsboro are gone. New teams in the region are Lawrence County, Lee-Huntsville, Mae Jemison and Russellville.
Out of the seven schools, only Mae Jemison and Russellville made the playoffs last season. Russellville (8-3) was the only team with a winning record.
East Limestone’s out-of-region opponents are Guntersville, Mars Hill Bible, West Limestone and Sylvania. The Indians open the season with home games vs. Guntersville and Mars Hill. Missing from the schedule are county rivals Athens and Tanner.
Head coach
Jeff Pugh, 58, is starting his 15th season at East. His record is 84-69 with seven trips to the playoffs and one region championship.
Last season
The Indians battled a rash of injuries to go 4-6 and miss the playoffs. They averaged 25.6 points a game on offense and allowed 26.6 points a game on defense.
Turnovers were a huge factor. Pugh said his team averaged three turnovers a game to one for their opponent.
Holding on to leads was also a problem. The Indians lost four games after having the lead in the fourth quarter.
Last three seasons
East Limestone has gone 18-14. That includes going 9-3 in 2018 after a 5-5 season in 2017.
Words to grow on
“I’m optimistic about this team,” Pugh said. “If we can take care of the football and avoid the mistakes that hurt us last year, we can be a playoff team.”
Quarterback
Dillon Parris is the returning starter. Pugh wants more consistency out of the senior. Fellow senior Isaiah Sutherland could push Parris. Last year, Sutherland quarterbacked East Limestone to a season-opening win over West Limestone while Parris was out recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.
Offense
One of Pugh’s concerns is a “thin offensive line.” He’s talking about numbers of linemen and not size. East Limestone’s offensive line may be one of the biggest around. Pugh says it averages 6-foot-3, 260 pounds.
Leading the way is three-year starter Tyler Moore (6-5, 335). The senior already has several Division I offers. Also returning are senior Blake Cross at center and Ty Kelly at tight end. Senior Ethan Waddle, junior Brennan Marsh and freshman Andrew Holman are expected to fill in the rest of the line.
Taking advantage of the blocking up front is expected to be senior Kollin Swart, who rushed for over 700 yards last season despite being slowed by injuries.
Freshman Jamison Drake will be the blocking fullback. Also getting their hands on the ball out of the backfield will be sophomores Fortune Wheeler, Alex Mason and Aiden Griffin.
Defense
The Indians are looking for improvement on defense, and it can start with third down. According to Pugh, last season the East Limestone defenders stopped opponents on third down just 14% of the time.
“We just didn’t stop people on third down,” Pugh said. “If you can’t do that, you won’t win a lot of games.”
Senior Noah Bye takes over at middle linebacker this season.
“He’s a football player,” Pugh said. “He makes tackles all over the field.”
The line will feature Drake and senior Josh Cunningham at the tackles. Kelly and Cross will be the ends. Juniors Hunter Gates and Jordan Gardner are expected to be the outside linebackers.
Senior Gage Hill leads the defensive backfield at safety. Corbin Lacy and Garrett King also return. Junior Brendan Abernathy, a transfer from Muscle Shoals, is expected to contribute.
Must-see games
The Indians open the season with two home games vs. non-region opponents Guntersville and Mars Hill. Guntersville was a region rival last season. East had the lead with eight minutes left in the game at Guntersville only to get beat 28-26. Mars Hill is in Class 2A after playing in the Class 1A state championship game last season.
East Limestone plays two county rivals this season — West Limestone at home on Sept. 25 and Ardmore at home on Thursday, Oct. 8.
Final word
“Our region is going to be so evenly matched that, if you are not ready to play each week, you will have your hands full,” Pugh said. “We need to find ways to make big plays on offense and defense this season.”
