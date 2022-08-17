--
Lay of the land
It’s a new era for East Limestone football. Jeff Pugh (95-79 in 16 seasons) resigned in May. Clint Woodfin, the former offensive coordinator at James Clemens, was hired in June.
The Indians are competing in Class 5A, Region 8 for the 15th straight season. They will be facing long-time region rivals like Ardmore (7-4), Russellville (9-3), Brewer (2-8) and Lawrence County (0-10). New to the region this season are Fairview (12-2) and West Point (6-4).
---
Head coach
Woodfin, who played football at Austin, was head coach at Huntsville High in 2015 and 2016 with back-to-back 2-8 seasons.
---
Last season
East Limestone (5-6, 5-1) finished second in Region 8 last season. The Indians fell at home in the first round of the playoffs to Center Point, 66-36.
---
Last three seasons
The Indians went 15-16 over the last three seasons with two trips to the playoffs.
---
Words to grow on
“East Limestone is known for playing hard-nosed football,” Woodfin said. “That won’t change.”
---
Quarterback
Zach Moody (Jr.) and Jake Cochran (So.) are battling for the top spot.
---
Offense
The fortunes of the East Limestone offense rest with Fortune Wheeler (Sr.). The running back averaged 7.8 yards per carry last season with 166 rushes for 1,289 yards and 18 touchdowns. He ran for four touchdowns in two different games, including a game with 239 yards vs. West Limestone.
Leading the way up front in the offensive line is a trio of seniors in Kameron Pace, Collin Willingham and Travis Betterton. Sophomore Donovan Dubose is expected to also start in the line.
---
Defense
The line looks to be the strength of his unit with Austin Terry (Sr.) at nose guard. Expected to be manning the defensive end positions are juniors Cordney Crutcher and Stephen Norton.
---
Must-see games
The Indians find out where they are in a hurry. The season opener is Thursday at Athens. Next week is the home opener vs. Central-Florence. The first region game is the following week at Fairview against a team that advanced to the Class 5A semifinals last season.
---
Final word
“The kids have been awesome and have a great work ethic,” Woodfin said. “They have a grit about them that goes back to the culture that Coach Pugh built at East Limestone.”
