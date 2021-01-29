PELHAM — There’s a new state championship trophy at East Limestone.
The Indians’ boys bowling team captured the Class 1A-5A state championship on Thursday.
The team of Bryant Story, Justin Lewis, Austin Turner and Ethan Keeton went 3-0 in the state competition held at Oak Mountain Lanes in Pelham.
East Limestone beat Marbury, 1,381-1,118, in the quarterfinals. The Indians dominated Elberta in the semifinals, 1,328-950. East Limestone beat Beauregard for the state championship, 1,502-1,163.
The state champion Indians are coached by Jennifer Lewis and Mark Ferris.
This was the first year for the Alabama High School Athletic Association to have a Class 1A-5A division in bowling for boys and girls. When the AHSAA started the team championship program in 2016, all schools competed in one division for boys and one for girls.
Satsuma won the girls 1A-5A state championship. The East Limestone girls were eliminated in the semifinal round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.