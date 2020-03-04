East Limestone senior Austin Harvell has been selected to play in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game on March 13 at Mississippi College in Clinton, Mississippi.
Harvell was one of 12 seniors from Alabama chosen. He averaged 17.5 points and 8.6 rebounds per game this season as the Indians made it to the Northwest Regional semifinals.
Harvell was the Decatur Daily’s Class 5A-7A boys Player of the Year last season and played in the Alabama North-South all-star game. He was also a first-team All-State selection in Class 5A as a junior.
He is currently undecided on where he will play at the next level but holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss, Samford, Troy and Tennessee Tech.
