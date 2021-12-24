CAPSHAW — “If you would have told me a few games into the season that we would go all the way to the state championship, I would have laughed in your face."
Those were the words of East Limestone's Riley Carwile in the halls of Bill Harris Arena after her team had in fact advanced all the way to the 5A state championship game,
The talented senior, as well as her coach Nicole Eslick, helped lead East Limestone to a banner year. The Indians finished 47-8, a school record, and made it to the state finals for the first time in school history.
"It was really exciting," said Carwile. "When I look back on it now, it was such a fun ride."
Because of their parts in helping lead the Indians to a magical season, Carwhile and Eslick are The Decatur Daily's 2021 volleyball player and coach of the year.
"It was a super special year," Eslick said. "This group of girls made it special. Getting to see what they've worked so hard for so many years to come to fruition, you couldn't ask for more as a coach."
--
A surprise run
While many players will tell you they believed they had what it took to advance to the state finals, Carwile was brutally honest.
"I was not expecting it at all," she said. "At the beginning of the year, it just didn't feel like the chemistry was there."
Carwile said it didn't take long though for her mind to change.
"Things started clicking, and it just kind of hit that, oh we have a chance of getting somewhere."
Eslick agreed that the start of the season was a tad rough.
"The Brewer tournament was our first tournament, and I think we went 2-3," Eslick said. "We didn't have a great start, but we never seem to have a great start. It took us a little bit to get going."
When the chemistry finally did click, the Indians were almost unstoppable.
"We went on a winning streak where we won like 16 games in a row," Eslick said. "When we finally got beat, I was kind of glad because I didn't want to go into the postseason with that kind of pressure. But I think it was in that streak where the girls realized what they could do."
--
A dream come true
Carwile was an important leader for the team, and she admits she felt the pressure.
"It was tough. I felt like it was my responsibility to keep everything together," she said.
"I felt like she put too much pressure on herself at times," Eslick said. "We had some talks, and I think eventually she just let that pressure go and went out and played. She stepped up when it mattered."
And because of her play she helped lead the Indians to goals they had never reached before, achieving a life long dream in the process.
"It's important to me. When I was growing up, I'd watch them play," Carwile said. "I always thought that one day we were going to make it there (finals). It was really a dream come true."
