It was somewhat of a joke, but it was filled with plenty of truth.
Early Monday afternoon, East Limestone coach Jeff Pugh said, "You'll know when Tyler Moore walks in here."
He wasn't kidding.
As soon as Moore walked in the room, it was easy to see why he has been, and will continue to be, the centerpiece of the East Limestone offensive line.
At 6-foot-5, 335 pounds, Moore will probably be the biggest player on the field this season.
Don't take his size for granted either, Moore's the real deal. Entering his senior season for the Indians, this will be his fourth season as a starter.
The rest of the East Limestone offensive line averages 6-3, 260, which isn't bad for a high school offensive line, but it means that the spotlight will shine brightest on Moore.
"You get a lot of attention. If you mess up, everybody is going to look at you," he said. "You're more watched than anybody else, which means you have to stay lower and be quicker than anybody else."
That adds a lot of pressure , but at this point in his career, it's nothing that fazes him.
"It definitely pushes me to be better every day," Moore said. "I know that I have to work hard to be play to the best of my ability every play."
There’s a reason if you add enough pressure you can turn a lump of coal into a diamond. Pressure can make or break a player, but those that embrace it usually shine the brightest.
“I love it,” Moore said. “I being a leader of the team, and being the guy that your teammates count on.”
Physical offense
With passing becoming more potent than ever in today's high school game, most teams use their biggest lineman at one of the tackle positions to protect the quarterback. East Limestone takes a different approach.
Although the Indians have adopted a modern offense, they still take pride in having a link to old-school style football with a power run game. That's why Moore plays at right guard, and the Indians get the full extent of his size and power in the run game.
"Our tackles pull. The guards don't do much pulling, we're the power guys," Moore said with a smile. "That's the way I like it. No finesse, just big on big, seeing which guy is better."
And while the Indians may no longer use the old-school style offense, Moore still brings an old-school feel to how he plays the game.
"I know a lot of schools now are passing the ball more, but I'm glad we're more of a run team," he said. "When you're passing you have to let the defense come to you but when we're running I get to hit people. That's what I love most."
