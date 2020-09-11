CAPSHAW — Jordan Gardner rushed 12 times for 134 yards and three touchdowns as East Limestone secured 43-15 Class 5A, Region 8 win over Mae Jemison.
The junior scored on runs of 4, 5, and 45 yards.
East Limestone also got touchdowns from Jedidiah Southerland, Angel Cortes, and Tyler Kelly.
Meanwhile, both of the Jaguars' scores came late in the fourth quarter from Kel Woods.
The win improves East Limestone to 2-1 overall on the season. They travel to Brewer next Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.