Stars in the spotlight
Running back DJ Davis should be the centerpiece of an offense that loves to run the ball. Davis is East Limestone’s home-run hitter. Coach Jeff Pugh’s teams bring a physicality to every game, and there is no one on the team that embodies that more than Davis.
Lay of the land
East Limestone competes in Class 5A, Region 8 with Arab, Ardmore, Brewer, Guntersville, Madison Academy, Madison County and Scottsboro. The Indians' only loss in region play last season was against region champion Madison Academy. The second-place finish earned the Indians a home game in the first round of the playoffs.
East Limestone kicks off its region schedule with a home game against Madison Academy. Outside of its region, East Limestone plays Athens, West Limestone and Tanner.
Head coach
Pugh is in his 13th season as the Indians’ coach. His teams have made the playoffs seven times under his leadership, including two quarterfinal runs in 2006 and 2014. Pugh has an 80-63 record with one region title in 2014.
“People either get it here or they get gone,” Pugh said. “That’s one thing that I’ve been able to do is substantiate what we do here. We work hard.”
Last season
The Indians went 9-3 and made it to the second round of the playoffs before losing to Mortimer Jordan, 41-9. East Limestone earned its 15th playoff win in school history by beating Boaz 53-33. The team averaged 31 points per game while allowing 17.7 points per game.
Last three seasons
East Limestone went 3-7 in 2016 and 5-5 in 2017, missing the playoffs both times. Last year’s 9-3 season set things back on track for a program that’s used to competing at a high level.
Words to grow on
“We try to make them learn about work here,” Pugh said. “They’re going to work. They’re going to have to go get a job somewhere.”
Quarterback
Junior Dillon Parris takes over for his brother, Andrew, who led the Indians for the last three seasons. Dillon may not be as mobile as Andrew, but he has a strong arm and can operate the play-action pass well.
Offense
Dillon Parris and Davis will be major factors in the offense. Davis will carry most of the load when it comes to the running game, but Crimson Bivens will spell him and take some of the carries. Offensive lineman Tyler Moore (6-foot-5, 340 pounds) will provide power up front.
Bivens also saw time at running back last year. Currently, the Indians are searching for someone to be a go-to guy on the outside after losing first-team All-State selection CJ Yarbrough, who is playing for Liberty University.
“We’ll be more of a play-action oriented team this time instead of spreading the field like we did last year,” Pugh said. “(Parris) can throw though. If we get some guys that can catch it, we can spread it out again.”
Defense
Bivens will be the leader of the defense at linebacker. Up front, the Indians are going to place 6-foot-6 Haze Solomon on the outside to try and wreak havoc. Tyler Kelly and JD Farrar will also be key players on the offensive line.
Must see games
Region games may be the most important when it comes to the playoffs, but East Limestone players still circle the Athens game every year.
The rivalry has only gotten more intense as the two teams have gone back and forth. Last season, Athens took a 7-6 series lead. East Limestone is ready to tie it back up.
Final word
“We’re going to have a good football team,” Pugh said. “I think we’ll be in the upper part of the race for the region. I think if some things go our way and we take care of the football, we have a chance to win it or be right there fighting for it.”
— Matthew Speakman
