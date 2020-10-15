Playing football in a pandemic hasn’t been easy.
Countless schools around the state have been affected, some having to cancel games and even seasons.
In this area, one school that has been affected among the most is East Limestone.
The Indians started their season unable to play the first game on the schedule with Guntersville. Since then have been playing each week without a full roster.
“We’ve yet to play a game with our full team,” East Limestone head coach Jeff Pugh said. “It’s not that we’ve had guys sick, it’s just with these guidelines and contact tracing, we’ve had several guys that have had to miss at some point this season.”
This was never more evident than two weeks ago when the Indians traveled to Lawrence County to take on the Red Devils and did so while missing three starters on the offensive line.
“I had to move a tackle over to center, and I had two guys that had never started before that had to start that night,” Pugh said. “That’s tough I don’t care who you are. This season by far has been the most challenging for me as coach.”
However, just like they did in that game, the Indians have found a way to be successful in 2020 despite all the repercussions of COVID-19. Through seven games played, East Limestone is 6-1, with the only loss being to the No. 2 team in Class 2A, Mars Hill.
“It says a lot about these kids,” Pugh said. “When it’s time to go on the field, they’re competitors and they plan to win.”
Pugh has been head coach at East Limestone now for 15 years, and it seems the culture he has instilled has prepared the Indians for a season such as this.
“Coach Pugh always says it’s not about the name on the back of the jersey but the name on the front,” said senior running back Kollin Swart. “We have not only seniors, but juniors, sophomores and freshman that care about East Limestone and want to win.”
--
Chasing a championship
The Indians are 5-0 in their region and travel to Russellville on Friday for a game that will decide the Class 5A, Region 8 championship.
“Playing for a region championship is something you dream about and something you spend all four years of high school working toward,” said Swart. “It’s a big achievement, and if we win it’ll be a big accomplishment.”
Winning a region title hasn’t been done at East Limestone since 2014.
“The biggest thing that I’ve been telling these guys is there are only five region titles in this school’s history. They can be the sixth,” said Pugh. “There’s something about winning a region title. It’s hard to do. A lot of kids play football for 20 years of their life and never even get this opportunity.”
Winning the region won’t be easy. Russellville comes in with a defense that has surrendered just 59 points all season. The Golden Tigers are also chasing their first region title since 2015.
With everything they have gone through in 2020, Pugh and his players believe they are prepared, maybe more than anyone, to win a championship.
“It’s shown a lot of character for us to get to this point, and I think the way we’ve come together as one gives us a better chance than most teams,” Swart said.
