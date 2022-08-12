When the East Limestone Indians take the field Thursday at Athens, their uniforms will look like the same ones they have worn the last several years.
It’s a copy of what Florida State wears. When the stadium lights hit the helmets, the gold just seems to pop.
While the uniforms are the same, there is a big difference for the football program. There’s a new boss leading the team. Decatur native Clint Woodfin takes over from veteran coach Jeff Pugh, who resigned in late May.
Woodfin, 43, was approved as head coach on June 14. It’s been a busy few weeks for the new head coach as he learns about his team. Pugh led the Indians for 16 years.
“The kids have been awesome and have a great work ethic,” Woodfin said. “They have a grit about them that goes back to the culture that Coach Pugh built at East Limestone."
“East Limestone football is known for a strong work ethic, accountability and physical toughness,” Woodfin said. “That’s not going to change.”
Woodfin says he’s fortunate to take over a program with a strong senior class. It includes running back Fortune Wheeler, who rushed last season for 1,289 yards and 18 touchdowns. Wheeler had two separate games where he ran for four touchdowns.
The offensive line features a trio of seniors in Kameron Pace, Collin Willingham and Travis Betterton. Senior Jamison Drake is a team leader at linebacker.
“This group is close and most of them have known each other since kindergarten,” Woodfin said. “They trust each other.”
Before Woodfin took the job, he already knew about East Limestone football. He comes to the school from James Clemens in Madison, where he was the offensive coordinator. The James Clemens campus sits on the Limestone County side of County Line Road. The school zones for East Limestone and James Clemens meet.
Woodfin’s family attends Lindsay Lane Baptist Church in Athens and his kids go to school at Lindsay Lane. Woodfin’s son played on a youth football team last fall with friends from school. The team actually played in the East Limestone league.
“So I already know some of the young families in the East Limestone community,” Woodfin said. “You hear about how it takes a village to raise a child and that’s what East Limestone is all about.”
Woodfin experienced that kind of community while growing up in Decatur. He played football at Austin and graduated in 1997. His head coaches at Austin were first Dyer Carlisle and then Vance Roberson. The 1996 team went 9-2 and won a region championship.
Following high school, Woodfin went to school at Calhoun Community College. One of his former coaches at Austin, Bob Weakley, talked Woodfin into being a volunteer coach at what was then Cedar Ridge Middle School.
“That experience got me hooked on coaching,” Woodfin said. “After Calhoun I went to Auburn to get my teaching degree and be a football coach. During my last year at Auburn, proration hit the state. There were no jobs in Alabama. School systems were actually laying off teachers.”
Woodfin started his career in Georgia. He had the opportunity to work for successful head coaches at several schools, including big-time programs like Lassiter and Parkview. When Bill Stewart was hired from Georgia to start the program at James Clemens, he asked Woodfin to join his staff.
“I had been out of the state for so long that I didn’t understand why Madison needed a second high school,” Woodfin said. “When I was growing up, Madison was just a place with a traffic light on the way to Huntsville.”
James Clemens fielded its first team in 2012. The Jets lost their first meeting with rival Bob Jones, 72-0, and finished the season at 0-10.
Woodfin stayed on for the next two seasons under head coach Wade Waldrop before becoming head coach at Huntsville for two seasons with back-to-back 2-8 seasons.
“I learned a lot about myself during those two seasons at Huntsville,” Woodfin said.
Woodfin returned to James Clemens as offensive coordinator. He’s been a key part of a program that has won three of the last four Class 7A, Region 4 championships.
“My years at James Clemens were great,” Woodfin said. “It was interesting to be there when it started and to see how it has progressed.
“I’m excited to be in a tight-knit community like East Limestone. It’s really cool to walk into this culture where everything is about East Limestone.”
