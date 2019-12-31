HOMEWOOD — Hartselle junior Brody Peebles scored 31 points, but it wasn’t enough as Hartselle lost to Vestavia Hills 68-66 in its second game at the Metro Tournament in Homewood. Peebles scored 18 of his 31 points in the first half.
Hartselle trailed Vestavia Hills 39-34 at halftime and 56-53 after three quarters. Peebles also scored 23 points in the Tigers’ first game of the tournament— a 55-52 win over Oak Mountain.
Peebles was one of two Hartselle players in double figures. Senior Tad Sivley had 14 points. Vestave Hills’ Win Miller scored 22 points.
Hartselle (13-4) will host Florence for its next game on Friday.
--
• Clay-Chalkville 60, Elkmont 52: Junior Layton Smith scored 24 points as the Red Devils fell to the Class 6A opponent at the First State Bank Shootout at Plainview High. The next-highest scorer for Elkmont was Preston Robinson with eight points.
Elkmont and Clay-Chalkville were tied at halftime. Elkmont now drops to 10-6.
--
Girls
• East Limestone 49, Priceville 47: Junior Jirah Rogers scored 15 points, and sophomore Taylor Thatch had 13 points as East Limestone finished 3-1 at the Keith Davis Christmas Memorial Christmas Tournament at Lauderdale County.
East Limestone (15-2) led 29-23 at halftime and 42-34 after three quarters. Junior Jenna Walker scored a game-high 21 points for Priceville (10-8).
East Limestone hosts Elkmont on Friday for its next game. Priceville plays at West Limestone for its next game on Friday.
