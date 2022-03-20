Two of the most dominant players in all of Alabama headlined a list of eight area players chosen for Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State basketball honors.
Hartselle’s Masyn Marchbanks and Decatur Heritage’s Brayden Kyle were the only players chosen for the first team. Each was a star player on one of the area’s two best teams. The Hartselle Tigers finished with a 25-7 record, advancing to the Sweet 16, while the Eagles were 21-8 and state runners up in Class 1A. Both Marchbanks and Kyle averaged more than 20 points per game.
Four of the other six players chosen to the All-State team also came from teams that advanced to the regional tournament, those being Tanner’s Shauna Fletcher, Clements' Dylan Patrick and R.A. Hubbard’s Cookie Cobb and Katelyn Cooper. The other two were West Morgan’s Carson Muse and West Limestone’s Colin Patterson.
Priceville’s Zoey Benson was chosen as an honorable mention.
Here’s how each performed this season to earn the honor of being All-State:
Class 1A
Decatur Heritage: A year after earning a first-team All-State selection, Kyle was again selected first team. The star senior wrapped up his career by averaging a double double (21.7 points per game, 12.4 rebounds per game) to go along with 4.9 assists per game. He also had 98 steals and 21 blocks.
R.A. Hubbard: Cookie Cobb (Sr.) and Katelyn Cooper (So.) each made the third team in Class 1A. Cobb finished the year averaging 15.9 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Cooper averaged a double-double, finishing with 17 points and 11 rebounds per game.
Class 2A
Tanner: Shauna Fletcher (Jr.) put together a strong season, averaging a double-double with 21.6 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. She also has 51 steals and 24 blocks. Her success landed her on the Class 2A second team.
Class 3A
Clements: Dylan Patrick (Sr.) was an unstoppable force for the Colts this season, averaging 23.9 points per game while attempting only 16 3-pointers all season. He also averaged eight rebounds per game and had 76 steals and 32 blocks. He was a third-team selection in Class 3A.
Class 4A
West Morgan: Carson Muse (Jr.) averaged 15.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game for the Rebels this season.
West Limestone: Colin Patterson (Jr.) was a third team selection in Class 4A. He averaged 15.2 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
Class 6A
Hartselle: A member of Hartselle's varsity since she was in seventh grade, Masyn Marchbanks (Sr.) wrapped up her career with the Tigers with another all-star season. In her final season Marchbanks, who will play for Samford University, averaged 23.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.
