The dream of a volleyball state championship remains alive for eight area teams.
Brewer, West Morgan, Danville, Lawrence County, Hatton, Athens, East Limestone and Lindsay Lane head to the state tournament in Birmingham this week needing three wins to take home the championship trophy in their classifications.
Matches for Brewer, Danville, Lawrence County, Hatton, East Limestone and Athens begin Tuesday with championship matches on Wednesday.
West Morgan and Lindsay Lane have first-round matches on Wednesday with championship matches on Thursday.
First-round and semifinal matches will be played at the CrossPlex. The championship matches will be at the Bill Harris Arena, which is next door to the CrossPlex.
West Morgan: The Rebels finished third among the four teams in Class 4A from the North Super Regional to advance. Madison County beat West Morgan, 3-1, in the semifinals. West Morgan bounced back with a 3-0 sweep of Good Hope.
West Morgan was led in scoring Thursday by Ansley Terry with 19 kills, Brenna Howard with 17 kills and Ellie Jones with 16 kills and Abby Yerby with 55 assists. Terry had 23 kills on Friday and Yerby had 58 assists. Jones and Howard each had 12 kills.
Lindsay Lane: The Lions, playing in Class 1A, fell to eventual champion Donoho 3-0 before beating Marion County 3-0 in the loser’s bracket match. Donoho defeated Ragland, a 3-1 winner over Marion County, 3-0 in the final match.
Athens: The Golden Eagles advanced in Class 6A after wins over Shades Valley, 3-0, Fort Payne, 3-0, and Homewood, 3-1. Athens fell to Mountain Brook in the regional championship match.
Combined stats for Athens had Jillian Vickers with 54 kills and 35 digs. Jordyn Johnson had 40 kills. Riley Lovell recorded 134 assists and 31 digs. Meg Jarrett had 48 digs.
