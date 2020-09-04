PHIL CAMPBELL — Class 3A, Region 8 play got off to a rocky start for Elkmont, as the Red Devils fell 62-22 at Phil Campbell on Friday.
Luke Barnwell accounted for four touchdowns — three rushing and one passing — and Ridge Raper scored three times as the Bobcats remained unbeaten (3-0, 1-0 Region 8).
Three players rushed for more than 100 yards each as Phil Campbell totaled 441 yards on the ground and 601 overall in dominating Elkmont (0-3, 0-1).
Bryant Hyde led with 179 yards on 11 carries, including a 45-yard touchdown run. Barnwell had touchdown runs of 68, 20 and 7 yards, and also tossed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Raper. Barnwell finished with 143 rushing yards and 138 passing yards.
Raper had 100 yards and TD runs of 11 and 20 yards. Kyle Pace added a 13-yard TD run.
Phil Campbell led 43-22 at halftime.
Elkmont (0-3) hosts Colbert Heights next week.
