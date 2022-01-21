The Elkmont girls used the offense of senior Meredith Christ to advance to the Limestone County Tournament championship game.
Christ’s 14 points on Friday night helped the Red Devils to a 39-34 win over Clements.
Elkmont (18-7) plays East Limestone (12-9) in the championship game at Ardmore on Saturday at 4 p.m.
The boys championship game will feature defending champion West Limestone (7-15) vs. East Limestone (9-13) starting at 5:30 p.m.
East Limestone beat Tanner 66-42 in Friday’s boys semifinal game.
Elkmont girls 39, Clements 34: The Red Devils opened the game with 17 points in the first quarter. They were up 22-16 at halftime and led 32-18 after three quarters. Clements outscored Elkmont 16-7 in the final period to make it close
“It wasn’t a pretty game by any stretch of the imagination,” Elkmont girls coach Sam Wallace said. “We’ll have to play much better to have a chance against a really good East Limestone team.”
Elkmont had 26 turnovers and shot 31 percent from the field.
Clements (11-13) got 12 points each from Taylor Farrar and Jenny Trent.
West Limestone boys 40, Clements 39: Colin Patterson and Easton Smith teamed up for 20 points in the second half as the No. 4 see Wildcats knocked off No. 1 seed Clements on Thursday.
Clements (14-9) led 20-16 at halftime and 32-29 heading into the fourth quarter. Dylan Patrick led the Colts with 22 points.
West Limestone is the tournament’s defending champion.
