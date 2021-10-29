HANCEVILLE – Elkmont had no answer for Hanceville’s rushing attack on Friday, as the Bulldogs ran for 223 yards and three touchdowns in a 24-6 win in the season finale for both teams.
Trailing 6-0 at halftime, Hanceville scored 24 unanswered points in the second half to put the game out of reach.
Elkmont quarterback Rowe Allen connected with Nick Chambless on a 36-yard touchdown pass that gave Elkmont a 6-0 lead with 1:58 to play in the first quarter. Allen’s 2-point run attempt came up short and Elkmont’s offense stalled for the remainder of the game.
Kelson Moore (4 yards), Brosnan Ward (36 yards) and Braxton Broad (30 yards) each had rushing touchdowns for Hanceville (3-7) in the second half. Ward finished with a game-high 115 yards on 17 carries, while Broad rushed for 85 yards on eight carries.
Allen finished with 63 passing yards for Elkmont (0-10).
