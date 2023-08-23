Lay of the land
Elkmont will compete in Class 3A, Region 8 with Clements, Colbert Heights, Colbert County, Lauderdale County, Mars Hill and Phil Campbell.
In recent years wins have been tough to come by for the Red Devils, whose most recent playoff appearance and winning season occurred in 2014. That year, the team went 8-3 overall and 5-2 in Class 4A, Region 8 (third place). That group, led by coach Sean Holt, lost in the first round to Haleyville. The team's last region win on the field was in 2017, 40-12, at East Lawrence. Elkmont collected a forfeit victory over Deshler in 2018.
---
Head coach
Chris Bunio enters his second season as head coach.
---
Last season
Elkmont finished 1-9 (0-6 in the region) with an eight-game losing streak. The Red Devils' win was 20-16 at Brindlee Mountain on Aug. 26.
---
Words to grow on
“We only lost four seniors and only two of those guys started both ways last year," Bunio said. "We return pretty much our whole team. A lot of these guys ... played JV games on Monday night and then they played their varsity games on Friday. They've gotten so many live reps with JV games and varsity games last year."
---
Quarterback
Senior Cole Holt returns as the starter.
"He's the epitome of a leader," Bunio said. "He'll play left guard if I told him to. He's just a really hard worker. One of the most positive kids on the team. He's relentless. He puts his own pressures and expectations on himself."
---
Offense
Returning players include sophomore lineman Jeremiah May.
"Jeremiah May has really stepped up as a leader," Bunio said. "Not just physically in terms of his work ethic but verbally as well. If you come to a workout or practice, you'll hear Jeremiah May correcting somebody, teaching somebody, motivating somebody."
Senior Bryson Broadway, junior Evan May and sophomore Lincoln Doner will be options at running back. Sophomore Noah Holt, Cole’s brother, will step in at tight end along with Johnson.
“We didn’t really have any tight end sets last year,” Bunio said. “We just didn’t … have a guy that was big enough but also athletic enough to do it but Noah … has sprout up a little bit. He gotten taller and he’s definitely put on some muscle. So we’re going to use several tight end sets this year."
Senior Brandon Farris and junior Ethan Adams are returning starters at wide receiver.
Junior halfback Jake Guthrie’s versatility will be valuable for Elkmont.
“He'll run block, pass block, go out for routes and even carry the football a little bit," Bunio said.
---
Defense
Senior defensive end Matthew Johnson and sophomore inside linebacker Landon Wales will lead the defense.
"Since the beginning of the offseason, this guy (Johnson) has put on like 30 pounds of muscle and he has really bought in with what we’ve been doing, holding himself accountable and holding his teammates accountable," Bunio said. "He has just worked really, really hard these last six, seven months.
“(Wales) hasn’t really missed any workouts,” Bunio said. “He’s been to several football camps this summer. He’s really tried to focus on becoming a better athlete and football player.”
---
Must-see games
Elkmont will travel to Sheffield in the season opener Thursday. The Red Devils will begin region play hosting Phil Campbell on Sept. 8. Home games against Limestone County rivals Ardmore (Sept. 29) and Clements (Oct. 13) also highlight the schedule.
---
Final word
"They're more confident They talk more. They communicate well. They're playing faster," Bunio said. "They're not being as passive as they were last year. They're being more assertive with everything we do. They're learning how to not only enjoy competing but embracing competing with others. I would say everybody is pretty pumped and excited.”
