PHIL CAMPBELL — Extended to a third and deciding game for the first time in the Class 3A baseball playoffs, Elkmont ran out of pitching.
Phil Campbell didn’t.
The Bobcats eliminated Elkmont in the quarterfinals with a 10-0 win Wednesday afternoon. The Red Devils conclude the season with a 19-13 record.
Defending state champion Phil Campbell (29-7) hosts Piedmont in the semifinals.
When Elkmont lost the first game of the series Wednesday night, coach Robert Reece was forced to use his No. 2 starter in the second game in an effort to extend the series to Thursday’s deciding game.
When it got to that third game, Reece had to piece together his staff and hope to possibly outscore the Bobcats. Starter Ty Roberts kept the game scoreless into the third inning before the Bobcats broke through. They scored three in the third, one in the fourth and ended it with six in the fifth.
“Our team played its hearts out, but that’s a heckuva ball team over there,” Reece said. “They swing it well. We gave them a fight early but ran out of steam.”
While Elkmont’s four pitchers tried to hold the Bobcats in check, Phil Campbell starter Mason Swinney was dominant.
He limited the Red Devils to a leadoff single in the first and a double in the fourth. The senior Alabama signee finished with 10 strikeouts, one walk and one hit batter. After Ryan Boyd and Mukell Murrah both reached to open the game, he retired nine in a row.
“It would have been nice to have our No. 2 going today, but every guy I put on the mound I have confidence in,” Reece said. “They gave us a chance. Sometimes they hit it at us; sometimes they don’t.”
After leaving the bases loaded in the second, Phil Campbell broke through against Ty Rogers for three runs in the third inning.
Swinney singled home the first run, Kyle Pace doubled home the second and the third run scored on a bases loaded walk.
A bases-loaded balk pushed across another run in the fourth inning for a 4-0 lead.
Phil Campbell ended it with six runs in the fifth inning. Kyle Pace had the big blow, a three-run double that made it 9-0. Hunter Baker’s single to right field scored Pace with the game-ending run.
Swinney set the tone on the mound in the top of the first after Ryan Boyd reached on an infield single and Murrah walked. He struck out the next three hitters and coasted after that.
“He’s an amazing player,” Reece said. “He just blew it by us.”
Although disappointed with the finish, Reece was pleased with the season. The Red Devils started 2-7 but settled in to reach the quarterfinals.
“We were struggling and then our seniors stepped up and provided great leadership,” he said. “We righted the ship — Ryan Boyd and Shane Boger are tremendous leaders. They got our team right and got us here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.