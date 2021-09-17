Lauderdale County 54, Elkmont 0: The host Tigers rolled up 456 yards of total offense and led 48-0 at halftime in the Class 3A, Region 8 win.
Elkmont was held to zero first downs and zero yards rushing on 22 attempts. The Red Devils had 22 yards passing. Nick Chambless and Jaydon Koehler each caught a pair of passes for the Red Devils.
Elkmont (0-5, 0-3) hosts Lexington on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.