ELKMONT — Gage Pugh rushed 15 times for 251 yards and four touchdowns to lead Colbert Heights past Elkmont 51-24 on Friday.
Trailing 16-15 early in the third quarter, the Wildcats scored 30 straight points to take control.
Pugh started the rally with a 26-yard touchdown on the ensuing drive. The two-point conversion made the score 23-16 midway through the third quarter.
A five-yard touchdown by Andrew Tedford stretched the lead to 31-16 before Elkmont turned the ball over on downs on its next two possessions. A 42-yard run by Pugh and a 12-yard run by Austyn Williams made the score 45-16 midway through the final period.
The two teams traded touchdowns to wrap up the scoring. A 41-yard touchdown by Elkmont’s Rowe Allen was followed by a 56-yard scamper by Williams, who finished with scoring runs on his only two rushes of the night.
“We got off to a slow sloppy start, but came on late to pick up a good region win,” said Colbert Heights coach Taylor Leathers. “Gage ran the ball exceptionally well tonight.”
Elkmont opened the scoring with an eight-play, 67-yard scoring drive midway through the first quarter. Pugh had touchdown runs of three and six to give the Wildcats a 15-8 lead at the half.
A fumble recovery, followed by a 80-yard pass from Allen to Ryan Boyd gave the Red Devils their last lead at 16-15 early in the second half.
Elkmont (0-3, 0-1 in Class 3A, Region 8) hosts Lauderdale County next week.
